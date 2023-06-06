The Philadelphia Eagles are eager to finish the business they started last season. A Super Bowl trophy is not far from their grasp, especially if some of their young guys show big improvement. Defensive lineman Jordan Davis is one of those guys that the team will be expecting to take a big leap.

Davis came into his rookie season with a lot of hype but didn't match it with his production. Part of it was due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks. Now, he has two major sources of motivation heading into his second season, according to Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. He wants to meet his lofty expectations and set a good example for the rookies.

“I definitely know what’s expected of me,” Davis said on Thursday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I’m ready to meet those expectations…I understand that you’re asking a lot more of me and that’s OK, that’s what I’m here for. I’m lucky that I had that experience behind those guys to see what it took. But just try to take those lessons that they gave me and not let it go to waste.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Davis is slated to be a key member of the Eagles defense with Javon Hargrave's departure and Fletcher Cox turning 33 years old during the season. Nick Sirianni believes in the 23-year-old lineman, which should go a long way in his development. The desire to set a good example for the newcomers — and perhaps prevent them from taking his spot — is another motivating force.

“I watched the film, watch film on myself, and I just realized a lot of my technique was raw so I wanted to come in and I wanted to come in hot,” Davis said. “I wanted to come in sharp and especially since the guys here, new rooks, I want to make sure I set a great example for them…I don’t wanna be the guy that falls behind or the guy that the coach has to correct my technique every time.”

The Eagles drafted Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, two fellow Georgia stars, to bolster the front seven. If all goes right for Jordan Davis, he could be one of the best players on one of the best defenses in the NFL.