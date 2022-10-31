The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately did not escape their Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers completely unscathed. During their dominating win, rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis went down with an injury during the game. Davis has looked solid for the team in his limited time, and losing him for the rest of the season would be devastating.

After the game, the initial diagnosis on Jordan Davis’ injury was revealed. The good news for the Eagles fanbase is that Davis’ injury won’t keep him out for the rest of the season. However, the rookie would likely be forced to miss four to six weeks due to the high ankle sprain he suffered. (via Reuben Frank)

“High ankle sprain, he’s going to miss several weeks but should be back this year. Four to six weeks is a general timeframe with a high ankle sprain.”

Davis has been impressive in his rookie season for the Eagles despite his limited snaps. He’s already drawing attention from opposing teams, as he’s been doubled frequently when he’s on the field. His presence will be missed, but Philadelphia has a glut of talented defensive linemen to carry the load without Jordan Davis.

The Eagles are now up to 7-0 after a clean win against the Steelers. Their defense has been mighty impressive during this run, as they’ve suffocated opposing offenses with their well-rounded game-plan. The recent trade for ex-Bears DE Robert Quinn should also ease the pain of losing Davis for the next month or so. Here’s to hoping that Davis will be ready for Philly’s eventual playoff push.