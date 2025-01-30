After an incredible run through the 2024 NFL season, securing the second seed in the NFC before punching their ticket to the Super Bowl following three straight fantastic playoff wins, it makes sense that some of the Philadelphia Eagles players would draw serious attention in free agency when the season comes to an end.

It makes sense, right? The Eagles are in the Super Bowl because they have fantastic players, and teams with less success would surely like to bring a player or two over from Howie Roseman's roster to help themselves along in their own Super Bowl pursuits.

Well, in their big 2025 free agency primer, where former safety-turned-analyst Matt Bowen broke down the top-50 available players come March, ESPN labeled Josh Sweat the Eagles' top pending free agent, coming in at nine on the list.

Now granted, some may be surprised that Sweat landed higher on the list than Zack Baun, who finished out his first season in Philadelphia as an All-Pro, but what is interesting is the tidbit Jeremy Fowler brought to the table, as he noted the edge rusher from Florida State could draw incredible interest from the Arizona Cardinals, who are coached by a familiar face: Jonathan Gannon.

“Sweat will enter free agency with the flexibility to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. He has ties to Arizona, where his former defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, is running the show,” Fowler wrote for ESPN. “Washington, New England, Tampa Bay, and Tennessee could be on the radar, too.”

Whoa, would Sweat actually consider leaving Philadelphia for Arizona on a team that finished last in the NFC West? Well, if he wins a Super Bowl next month, that feels like a real possibility, especially considering Philadelphia might not even pursue Sweat with the sort of long-term contract he could garner on the open market.

The Eagles have multiple other defensive players on ESPN's top-50 list

Speaking of Baun, he also made ESPN's list, with Bowen boldly declaring that he believes the All-Pro linebacker is in line for a huge payout after his incredible debut run in Philadelphia.

“12 Baun had a breakout season in Philadelphia under Fangio, recording 150 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 1 interception,” Bowen wrote. “He is a versatile off-ball linebacker with three-down ability, and he can set an edge due to his physical style. Baun should cash in after signing a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason.”

While Baun is the biggest name on the defense list of defensive free agents, he isn't the only one, as Milton Williams made the list too at spot 16.

“Williams has the strength to displace blockers at the point of attack, with the light feet and short-area burst to slip interior offensive linemen as a pass rusher,” Bowen wrote.”He had five sacks and 18 pressures in 2024 with the Eagles. The arrow is pointing up.”

Could one, two, or all three of these defensive players leave Philadelphia in free agency? Sure, even if the Eagles would be silly to allow at least one of them – Baun – go for obvious reasons. With that being said, the NFL is a business, and you never really know what's going to happen until pen meets paper.