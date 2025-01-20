The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 on Sunday. They are back in the NFC Championship Game with a chance to make their third Super Bowl in eight years. It was a snowy affair in Philadelphia and Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' defense took advantage of the elements. But defensive end Josh Sweat was not a fan of playing in the snow and compared it to the Brazil game from September.

“Josh Sweat said it was ‘a**' playing in the snow tonight,” Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia posted on social media. “‘I’d rather play on the s****y Brazil field before playing on that again. I ain’t gonna lie to you.'”

Sweat is referring to the Eagles' opening game of the season when they traveled to Brazil and beat the Green Bay Packers. The turf was a massive point of conversation in that game and Jordan Love left the game with an injury. But Sweat would rather play there than the slippery Philadelphia grass under the blanket of snow they got on Sunday.

The snow benefitted the Eagles, forcing two turnovers late in the game that secured the victory. Now, Sweat and the defense face a tough task with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders coming to town.

The Eagles' defense must push the team to victory

The unquestioned MVP of the Eagles this season is Saquon Barkley. He racked up 200 rushing yards for the second time against the Rams this season in the win and over 2,000 on the season. But the Philly defense was as instrumental in this win as any all season and that must continue for them to reach the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts was seen limping after he injured his knee during the game. He did not miss a snap but putting another ailment on his plate is not ideal for the Eagles. He missed the last two games of the season with a concussion but was cleared for the playoffs. The quarterback has not been fantastic in either playoff win but can turn it around in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles defense has a tough task in a blistering-hot Commanders offense coming to town next week. Jayden Daniels scorched an injury-riddled Lions' defense in a 45-31 victory. But he may have to deal with the elements Sweat does not want to see. Once Sweat sees how Daniels performed in a dome on Saturday, he'll be rooting for snow again next week.