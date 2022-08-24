‘Keep the same energy for both sides’: AJ Brown fires back at highlight of Tyreek Hill torching Darius Slay with request

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the many teams to welcome a new star wide receiver, as AJ Brown will be teaming up with Jalen Hurts to improve the team’s passing game. The duo is getting more work in together in a joint practice with another team sporting a new star wide receiver, the Miami Dolphins.

Clay Ferraro of WPLG Local 10, a Miami news station, posted a video of Tyreek Hill getting past Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (who seemingly suffered an injury on the play) and making the catch. There was no intention of sparking any outrage or inflammatory reactions but Brown had something to say about it. He requested clips of Eagles players doing the same to Dolphins players.

Now show us cooking y’all corners 😮‍💨 https://t.co/LKZn1rB4dg — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 24, 2022

AJ Brown called out the Miami-based reporter simply because he wants the attention to be the same on both sides, insinuating that he was simply standing up for his team and not trying to start any beef. He indeed has at least one clip to post, as he secured a one-handed catch over Pro Bowler Xavien Howard in the joint practice.

Not only will the Eagles benefit from Brown’s intensity but also his tremendous skill. His physicality gives Hurts another strong option in the passing game along with DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Dallas Goedert. Brown has exceeded the 1,000-yard threshold twice in the past three seasons. Last season he had just 869 yards but had 63 catches and five touchdowns.

The Eagles and Dolphins will face off in a preseason game on Saturday. AJ Brown will get his first real action with Philadelphia in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions and play in Philly in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. He is excited to really feel the love from the Philadelphia faithful and reciprocate the energy on the field.