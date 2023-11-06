New Eagles safety and Philadelphia native Kevin Byard talked about the "playoff-like" atmosphere of his first home game for his new team.

What a feeling it must be to play for your hometown team, huh? That's exactly what happened to Kevin Byard on Sunday after suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles. Byard was traded from the Titans to Philly at the trade deadline. Byard, a Philly native, got his first home game for the Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys in what was an intense divisional game.

After the win, Kevin Byard shared his thoughts on his first home game for the Eagles. The cornerback talked about his first game in Philly essentially being a playoff game with the atmosphere. Byard also talked to Josina Anderson about the trade that sent him to Philly, and his feelings on how it went down.

“@KevinByard on 1st DAL-PHI rivalry game: “What an experience to have your first home game pretty much be a playoff game”. On Titans trading him: “They made a business move..””

Talk about classy. Byard was one of the best defenders on the Titans for the last couple of years. However, with Tennessee's grip on the AFC South loosening, the team felt that they needed to recoup some draft capital for the future. Byard talked about how the Titans organization was transparent during the leadup to the Eagles trade.

The timing couldn't have been better for both Byard and the Eagles. Byard got to experience the joy that was a Philly-Dallas barnburner, as the two division rivals locked horns. In the end, it was the defense that got the crucial stop at the goal line to seal the win for the team. Philly now heads into the bye week with the best record in the NFL at 8-1.