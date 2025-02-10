Just like every other Philadelphia Eagles fan, Kevin Hart was celebrating their Super Bowl 59 win with his kids.

He took to Instagram to share a video from his private plane with his kids. Hart was trying to get his

“Y'all know what it is — Birds got another [Super] Bowl, baby,” Hart said. “And guess what we do out of bowls? We eat out of them. But you can't be a little dog and eat out of a big dog bowl you've got to be a big dog! Big dog gotta eat!”

He then began barking with his kids. His kids gave up on barking as they started yelling into the camera. Hart did not take it too personally, though, as he gave his one son another chance at redemption.

“Fly Eagles fly,” Hart then said. “We got another Super Bowl in the can. Big game, big bowl, doing big things.”

Hart concluded the video by doing the Eagles chant. One of his kids came back into frame while yelling “Eagles” into the camera. “Let's turn it!” his kid said.

Kevin Hart's Eagles' Super Bowl 59 win over the Chiefs

The Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 to win their second Lombardi Trophy, much to the amusement of fans like Kevin Hart. They shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense and steamrolled their defense.

Mahomes was held in check for most of the game. He threw two interceptions and also fumbled the football once. He spent most of the game running from the defense, as he was sacked six times.

In turn, Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing yards with 25. The next highest rushing total was nine yards from Kareem Hunt, who only had three carries.

Jalen Hurts carried the Eagles to victory. He threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts threw an interception early but rebounded following the mistake.

He also led his team in rushing. Hurts had 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. That was more production than the NFL's leading rusher in 2024, Saquon Barkley.

The Chiefs had a solid plan for containing Barkley. He rushed for 57 yards on 22 carries, which was less than three yards-per-carry.

Still, the Eagles won the game, and Hurts won Super Bowl MVP for his efforts. Super Bowl 59 was a rematch from two years ago when the Chiefs started their quest for a three-peat.