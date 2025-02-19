When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, it's hard to look at their success and not place it on one man's shoulders: Howie Roseman.

Now sure, there are plenty of players who deserve some love for the Super Bowl win, like Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, plus coaches like Nick Sirianni and Vic Fangio, who supercharge the schemes. But Roseman is the man who built what is widely considered one of the best rosters in the NFL and has figured out ways to keep them contending well into the future with his advanced cap wizardry.

Should Roseman earn his flowers for his impressive team-building philosophy? Yes, yes, he should, but NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN took things one step further, noting on his First Draft podcast with Field Yates that the Eagles GM deserves a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for being the greatest team builder of all time.

“I think Jimmy Johnson said it right: You could’ve given MVP of that Super Bowl to Howie Roseman, and I know Michael Strahan said he’s gotta be a player, those players wouldn’t have been there without Howie Roseman making all these moves, both at free agency, in terms of trading up to get Jalen Carter, Devonta Smith, Cooper DeJean in the second round,” Kiper declared.

“Howie Roseman is gonna go down, and I’ll make this statement, it’s not bold at all, he’s one of the best GMs in NFL history, by far. He’s a Hall-of-Famer, guaranteed Hall-of-Fame guy, put him in the Hall of Fame now, Howie Roseman has been, and I don’t even say ‘arguably,’ he’s right now as good as any GM in the history of this game.”

Whoa, the “GOAT” of NFL general managership? Gosh, that's one heck of a statement, right? Well, while it's hard to compare what the 2025 Eagles are doing against the thousands of other general managers who have done the same job, Roseman's ability to consistently find good players, secure good deals, and stay ahead of the curve is truly impressive in this or any era of the NFL.

Roseman was smart enough to build in the trenches, add Hurts when he already had Carson Wentz, and trust that a gamble like Barkley would pay off in a major way, leading to arguably the greatest rushing season of all time. He went all-in on drafting defenders out of Georgia, adding automatic chemistry to the roster via their time together in Athens, and had caused other teams to follow in his lead, with the Rams using the same strategy with Florida State defenders Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

Will Roseman eventually have a bust in the Hall of Fame? Franky, yes, Kiper is correct in that assertion, but the NFL Draft Godfather is thankfully correct about another thing too: Roseman thankfully still has plenty of room to grow into the future, so the Eagles don't have to find his heir apparent just yet.