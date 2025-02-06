As the Philadelphia Eagles move forward with the Super Bowl week festivities, Wednesday's injury report has delivered a mix of good news, and concerning updates to monitor ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles received limited practices from defensive lineman Jalen Carter (illness), running back Kenneth Gainwell (concussion/knee), defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There are still four days until the big game, so it's a fairly generous list of injuries given what the Eagles have endured in three grueling NFC playoff appearances.

Carter, who's been a massive playmaker on defense this season, is expected to draw plenty of attention in the next 24 hours. While he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's game, his illness is definitely something to monitor.

Graham has been sidelined since Week 12 with a triceps tear, but the Eagles' beloved 15-year veteran told reporters on Wednesday “he's feeling good” and “is optimistic” about playing, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk.

“I feel good. No issues. I haven’t had too many problems,” Graham said.

The Eagles cannot have any more missing parts in the Super Bowl than what they already have as they look to fend off the Chiefs' three-peat as champions. For the moment, it appears that Philly should have its entire group on track to suit up in New Orleans.

Eagles offense cleared for takeoff in Super Bowl 59

Smith is likely dealing with soreness, and there's been no indication that he's in danger of missing the Super Bowl. Eagles offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens both were listed as full participants in Wednesday's practice, per Schefter.

Gainwell's status will need to be monitored closely, but the team also has rookie ball carrier Will Shipley available in a change-of-pace role behind Saquon Barkley.