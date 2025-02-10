Due to the Philadelphia Eagles dominating the Kansas City Chiefs 44-20 in Super Bowl LIX, a local legend took a jab at Tom Brady on social media, making fans go nuts online. Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took a stab at the GOAT, sending off a silly post on X, directed at his Super Bowl LII opponent.

“It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm,” Foles wrote. “Have a great night!”

For those who remember that Super Bowl, Foles came in and had an incredible performance against Brady, knocking off the New England Patriots from their mighty thrones.

From 2014 to 2018, the Patriots made four Super Bowls, winning three of them.

Who was the only one to stop them from New England's three-peat? None other than Mr. Foles and the Eagles. Now, years later, the Eagles are stopping another three-peat in Super Bowl LIX.

Expand Tweet

And with Brady in attendance as a member of the FOX broadcast team, it's his second Eagles Super Bowl win that he's been a part of.

As Foles mentioned, maybe Brady is their good luck charm.

However, with CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC having a yearly rotation of broadcast coverage, Brady won't be back in the booth until at least Super Bowl LXIII — or the year 2029. After that, FOX won't have the Super Bowl broadcast until Super Bowl LXVII — or the year 2033.

So, although Brady might be the Eagles' good luck charm, that means they might not run it back as consecutive Super Bowl champions like head coach Nick Sirianni implied following their win.

Regardless, it was a savage post by Foles, as he's cemented himself as a Philly legend after his MVP-caliber performance in Super Bowl LII. Although he didn't need to do anything to up his street cred in Philadelphia, this jab at Brady surely increased it.