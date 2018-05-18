The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off one of the most impressive Super Bowl runs in NFL history. However, the other teams in the NFC East are adamant about the division being up for grabs.

Teams like the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, and Dallas Cowboys have undergone some major changes this NFL offseason. However, according to ESPN’s Louis Riddick, the Eagles still have two of the top three quarterbacks in the division.

Current NFC East QB ranking by @LRiddickESPN.. pic.twitter.com/Ex2z2WBK1b — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) May 18, 2018

Seeing Foles ahead of the likes of quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Eli Manning is certainly a surprise considering he is a backup. However, the way he managed to lead the Eagles to a surprising win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII has certainly paid dividends.

It is no secret that both Prescott and Manning are coming off of perhaps the most disappointing years of their career thus far. The Cowboys offense proved it was nothing less than mediocre without running back Ezekiel Elliott in the fold. As a result, Dallas endured a 9-7 record just a year after their 13-win season.

Meanwhile, Manning was among the notable Giants players to suffer under the regime of former head coach Bob McAdoo. It was a year that even saw the veteran say goodbye to his long-standing streak of starts under center.

Regardless, picking Foles over Manning and Prescott based off just a handful of games from last season is a bit of a bold move. Perhaps it could serve as some added motivation for these two in the 2018 NFL season.