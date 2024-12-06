When the Philadelphia Eagles placed Brandon Graham on IR and claimed veteran OLB Chris Harris off of waivers from the Carolina Panthers, it created genuine questions about how Vic Fangio would constitute his edge rushing strategy moving forward.

Would he give the nod to the former first-round pick who still ranks second on the Panthers in sacks? Or maybe someone like Tarron Jackson, a former Eagles draft pick who is currently on the practice squad? What about moving other defensive linemen around, be that Milton Williams or even Jalen Carter?

Well, in Week 13, Eagles fans got their answer, with rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt getting the nod as Vic Fangio's first and only rusher off the bench behind starters Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith.

Discussing how Hunt fits into the Eagles' plans moving forward, Nick Sirianni told reporters on Friday that he's been impressed with how Hunt has played in extended action, as he's cracked Fangio's rotation due to his efforts, not just a lack of other options.

“As far as [OLB] Jalyx [Hunt] goes, I was just saying in a team meeting today, emphasized how [OLB] Nolan Smith was running to the football and how it feels like Nolan Smith is always running to the football. Well, it felt like [DE] Brandon Graham was always running to the football, and Jalyx now being in that role where he’s just violent and running to the football at all times. We stress that a lot. We talk about that a lot. But he’s got the guys in front of him that have helped him learn the way. And we like how he plays with aggression and violence and physicality,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Obviously, his hustle is showing up on tape. So a lot of credit to Jalyx that he’s able to be in this position in the rotation. Also credit to Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, [OLB Josh Sweat] Sweaty, the guys in front of him that have really helped pave the way and show him the way to play. [Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers Coach Jeremiah Washburn] Wash is a great coach and holds him to a high standard. Vic is obviously a great coach, holds him to a high standard. Jalyx is doing a good job doing all those things.”

Originally drafted as a developmental player with all the physical gifts in the world but very little experience playing defensive end against NFL-caliber talent, Hunt's emergence as a rotational piece is a real testament to everyone involved. While the actual constitution of the Eagles' rush moving forward may vary, which Sirianni also addressed, it's clear Hunt has an opportunity to play now and will likely keep that for as long as he justifies the opportunity.

Can the Eagles play with a three-man OLB rotation? Sirianni weighs in

Discussing the other topic at hand, rolling with a three-man rotation of Smith, Sweat, and Hunt down the stretch, Sirianni was asked if he believes that is a sustainable strategy moving forward or if the Eagles should expand things a little deeper.

While Sirianni wouldn't make a definitive statement either way, he trusts his DC to do what he needs to in order to win games down the stretch.

“You always want to have depth and be able to rotate guys in. We’re all a product of scenarios we have been in in the past. I know [Defensive Coordinator] Vic [Fangio] has had success doing it with three rushers,” Sirianni told reporters. “We have had success here doing it with three four, five rushers. Sometimes six with the way [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] has built the team and the depth that he has gotten us at that position. So we’ll do whatever we need to do to win the game and play whoever we need to play. As guys need rest, we’ll look at that as the game progresses.”

Now granted, if the Eagles decide to commit fully to a three-man rotation, things could get really interesting down the stretch, as Bryce Huff is expected to return to the active roster before the end of the regular season from IR. If Hunt can beat him out, that would be a major feat, but realistically, going to a four-man rotation probably makes more sense, especially if Huff can learn how to rush without a hand on the ground during his time on the mend.