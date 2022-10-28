Philly’s finest just got a whole lot finer. The Philadelphia Eagles loaded up on their defensive weapons after trading for Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn. Already boasting one of the best defensive lines in the game, the team added more firepower to their defense in their bid for another Super Bowl title.

Of course, fans are excited to see their new edge rusher in action. Ahead of their Week 8 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nick Sirianni revealed Robert Quinn’s status for that game. The head coach said that the plan, barring any unforeseen circumstance, was for Quinn to play against the Steelers. (via Reuben Frank)

“Nick Sirianni said the Eagles are planning on Robert Quinn playing Sunday.”

There are many reasons why the Eagles have started 6-0 to start the season. The offense, of course, has been excellent for them. Jalen Hurts is finally looking like the star many envisioned he could be. For all the glory that the offense is getting, though, it’s their defense that has kept them in many games this season.

The Eagles have a lot of talent on their defense, and it’s showing in how terrifying they’ve been on that end. From their front four to their secondary, Philly is loaded with playmakers and game-changers. They already have Fletcher Cox and the emerging Jordan Davis in the trenches, and now they’re adding a new weapon to that squad.

That front four will be licking their chops as they prepare to face the Steelers. The Pittsburgh offensive line has improved a bit, but they still struggle more often than not. Expect the Eagles to completely dominate them on defense.