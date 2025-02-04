The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance at revenge in Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia has a chance to right what went wrong in Super Bowl 57 and get a huge win against Kansas City. The Eagles will certainly be locked in for this game.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got a big surprise during an interview on Monday ahead of Super Bowl 59. Sirianni was surprised by a kiss on the head by former NFL WR Chad Ochocinco.

Understandably, Sirianni initially looked quite surprised by the move. However, once he looked over and saw that it was Ochocinco he immediately lit up.

“I was trying to call you,” Sirianni responded after giving Ochocinco a big hug. “Yeah I tried to, I never could get your number though.”

The interaction was quite interesting because Sirianni and Ochocinco have never crossed paths professionally before. Ochocinco also never played for the Eagles during his NFL career. So what is the connection between the two?

Eva Cheeseman of NBC Sports Philadelphia may have the answer. Cheeseman wrote on Tuesday that Sirianni was an audience member at Jason Kelce's late night show taping in Philadelphia. Ochocinco was a featured guest on set. This could be where Ochocinco and Sirianni met for the first time, or at least where they developed a rapport.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles ready for rematch against Chiefs after Super Bowl 57 loss

Jalen Hurts shared on Monday that Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl 57 is a big motivating factor for him ahead of Super Bowl 59.

“It's had a great driving force,” Hurts said. “It lit a flame, lit a fire in me, and to have this opportunity again is exactly what you work for.”

Many Eagles players have memories of Super Bowl 57. That could be a good thing because it means they will be ready for the bright lights and big moments.

“I've learned so much,” Hurts said. “It's the same as any other game and, you know, I think the moments are the moments. But ultimately, you know, every game has its lessons — good, bad, or indifferent. So, just being able to become wiser, grow and mature and take all these lessons in for the next season and the next games.”

Hurts and the rest of the Eagles understand that they may never get this opportunity again.

“It's a blessing,” Hurts said. “To see all the hard work pay off and have this opportunity again, it means everything.”

Hurts and the Eagles have a rare opportunity to get revenge during Super Bowl 59. A win on Sunday would be huge for the legacy of both Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl 59 kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday in New Orleans.