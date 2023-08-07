Nobody is happier to have Josh Sills back than Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni chimed in on the legal protocols surrounding Sills' court case on Sunday. The Eagles' head coach also had nothing but praise for his vindicated offensive lineman, per PFT's Mike Florio.

“Obviously we never took the charge lightly, right? So you're completely aware of that and then he goes on the exempt list. We followed all the protocols there as far as just wanted to let the legal process play itself out. I just think at the end of the day, we let the legal process and the league's decision to take him off the exempt list make our decision, right?” Sirianni quipped.

“My experience with Josh has been nothing but positive. He's been a great teammate and done his job and guys love him on this team. So, my experience with him has been great. We're happy to have him back,” Sirianni added.

Will Josh Sills assume a bigger role for Nick Sirianni in 2023?

The 25-year-old Sills was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State football last year. He suited up in just one game on special teams as Nick Sirianni's Eagles won 14 games – their best record in six seasons.

A Guernsey County, OH jury indicted Sills on rape and kidnapping charges just 10 days before the Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also placed Sills on the NFL commissioner's exempt list on February 2.

Consequently, Goodell disallowed Sills from playing in practices and games. The commissioner also barred the latter from traveling with the Eagles.

The jury found Josh Sills not guilty of the said charges on August 5. He was also taken off the NFL commissioner's exempt list.

Now that Josh Sills has received the green light to take the field, here's hoping he assumes a bigger role in the Eagles' quest for their second Super Bowl title.