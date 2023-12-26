Will Britain Covey be Pro Bowl bound?

Nick Sirianni knew it was going to be a different type of night for the slumping Philadelphia Eagles. Before Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce started working their magic against the New York Giants, there was another star that was shining. He goes by the name of Britain Covey and his punt-returning prowess had head honcho spewing out Pro Bowl declarations, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com.

“Philadelphia get out there and vote for Britain Covey for Pro Bowl,” the Eagles head honcho said about his wide receiver.

Nick Sirianni would also call him a special returner afterward. These sentiments may have been awakened on the opening play against the Giants secondary. Britain Covey caught the ball on the punt and delivered it for 54 yards. It was D'Andre Swift's dinner time that came after as he ate up Brian Daboll's secondary. All of that led to an explosive 12-yard rush. Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' weapons picked up on the momentum and rolled with it.

There is no certainty that the Eagles punt returner would be the one to play in the Pro Bowl. But, his role in turning the Eagles' slump into a winning attitude will forever remain unquestioned. He was setting the tone early for a squad. Nearly all of them were very deflated over a week ago because they got upset by the Seattle Seahawks.

Whether the Eagles head coach's plea to the public comes into fruition or not, Covey has done a great job in their postseason pursuit.