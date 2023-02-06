New York Giants safety Julian Love got into some hot water when he made a comment about Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni being a ‘free rider’ because of the talent that the Eagles have on their roster, and safety CJ Gardner-Johnson threw some daggers back in Love’s direction.

“Tell him to pick his facemark off the dirt…” Gardner-Johnson said via Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice. “He’s got a captain badge, but what is he a captain of? Ain’t no leadership over there. If that’s the case, y’all would be where we’re at.”

CJ Gardner-Johnson was not the first Eagles player to respond to Love’s comments. Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham commented on it as well.

Graham did not go at Love as much as Gardner-Johnson did, and emphasized that the success of the Eagles is due to everyone in the building, from the front office to the coaches to the players.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata was another Eagles player who commented on the matter, and he had a good amount to say.

Coach is young, too, man,” Mailata said via Kempski. “He wears his heart on his sleeve. The head coach comes with some expectations and some responsibilities, but this is the way he coaches and we’re here for a reason.”

Mailata was also asked about how he would react if an opposing coach was doing something similar to Sirianni on the sideline.

“Personally, I’d probably use that as fuel,” Mailata said via Kempski. “I’ll give you something to rah rah about. But I wouldn’t get annoyed and go on TV and talk s*** about another coach. At that point, that’s just petty.”

With two weeks between the conference championship game and the Super Bowl, there has been more time for the Eagles to see Love’s comments, and more responses seem to be surfacing from the players.