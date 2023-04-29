Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Philadelphia Eagles were arguably the biggest winners of the 2023 NFL Draft, taking two star DLs in Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter. Philly’s front four was already plenty strong, and now, they add two young stars that can immediately contribute. However, one of these players already took an L in just his first week. A video from James Palmer shows Smith losing to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni in a game of hoops.

Nick Sirianni beat Nolan Smith right here in hoops. Smith later told me that he thinks Sirianni had been practicing all afternoon for this game 😂 pic.twitter.com/nOaWMia5Pc — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 29, 2023

First of all, Nick Sirianni’s follow-through looks clean as hell. There’s no shame losing to someone with a jumper like Sirianni’s. Secondly, the Eagles coach has consistently shown that he’s both a strategist and a player’s coach. This is him getting close with his new player and making a connection with him. You absolutely love to see stuff like this.

The Eagles came out of nowhere last season to become one of the best teams in the league. A combination of Jalen Hurts’ arrival as a top QB and a strong, well-rounded defense made them a true juggernaut in the NFC. Unfortunately, the Super Bowl bid came up just short, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in final game. It was a heartbreaking end to a season full of ups for the team.

There’s no time to rest for the Eagles, though. Amid a flurry of players leaving the team in free agency, Philly already is replacing the departed with some fresh blood. Expect Smith and Carter to join another UGA stud in Jordan Davis to destroy opposing offenses. However… just don’t expect him to win a basketball game.