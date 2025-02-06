The Super Bowl is just a few days away as the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are going to have their hands full trying to stop this Eagles offense, and it will be especially challenging to stop their signature Tush Push. The Eagles have perfected their short-yard situations by giving the ball to Jalen Hurts while he gets a shove from behind. It's rarely stopped, and some people think that the play should be banned altogether.

When the Eagles run the Tush Push play, they almost never fail. It's essentially a cheat code for situations where less than one yard is needed. If it comes down to it, they will run it in the Super Bowl, and Nolan Smith is a fan of the call.

“I think it'll be tough, but it's part of the game,” Nolan Smith said, according to a post from Chase Senior. “It's part of football. People do it on us, but they just not successful at it. And when people do it, they don't – it doesn't look like the way we do it. And so people get upset that's watching the game, but it's part of the game. And I just know that's… like a guy like me, I'm light, so you would think I wouldn't want to be down in there, but I bite some kneecaps off, especially when it comes to that. And I I like that play.”

Smith was also asked about the people who think that the Tush Push should be banned. He strongly disagrees, and he would like to see people try to find success with it against him and some of his Eagles teammates.

“It's completely out of proportion,” Smith said regarding the people who want the Tush Push banned. “And I say, if you think it should be banned, you come do it against me. And I'll show you how I stand you up right and then do it against Lane [Johnson] and I'll show you how he'll push you all the way to the five, more than just one yard.”

Maybe the Tush Push will get banned eventually, but it will be on the menu for Super Bowl Sunday. If the Eagles need to pull it out, they will.

The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 ET on Sunday from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points.