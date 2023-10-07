Despite not dominating like they did last season, the Philadelphia Eagles are one of only two undefeated teams in the NFL. One of the reasons why they have been able to maintain their standard for excellence is because of an elite offensive line. That impenetrable fortress might show some cracks, however, following Philly's latest injury decision.

Second-year right guard Cam Jurgens is being placed on the Injured Reserve, per NFL Network's James Palmer, and will thus not be a factor for at least the next month. While the team decided to make do with key departures to its secondary, general manager Howie Roseman was intent on maintaining a sturdy wall of protection.

Having continuity in the O-Line can be essential for both quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' running attack (D'Andre Swift has second-most rushing yards in NFL). Every offense needs time to operate, but the trenches are an inextricable part of Philly's identity. The next-man-up mentality is a must in this sport, but that won't guarantee that things go on without a hitch in the coming games.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

It should be noted that when Jurgens exited last week's win over the Commanders with a foot injury, reinforcements immediately answered the call. Sua Opeta held strong and did not allow a pressure in pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus' Zoltan Buday. Hurts and company will need him to remain unflappable in Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

That road game already has some upset potential, and this latest news might only move the needle uncomfortably closer. We all doubt the Eagles at our own peril, though.