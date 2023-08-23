The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to a contract with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. The move comes after Philadelphia previously signed a former Seahawks defender in Robert Cooper.

The Eagles are fresh off a season that saw them reach the Super Bowl. After falling short in the big game, it's clear Philadelphia is intent on adding necessary depth to an already talented roster. Philadelphia projects to be a contender once again, and perhaps Swain can play a role in the team's 2023 success.

Eagles land Swain

Swain debuted in the NFL during the 2020 season with the Seahawks. The receiver recorded 13 receptions, 159 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Swain enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021, reeling in 25 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns.

He appeared in only four total games in 2022, three of which came with the Denver Broncos and one with the Miami Dolphins. His future was uncertain heading into the 2023 campaign but there's a chance he could earn some playing time with the Eagles.

That said, Philadelphia already features a strong receiving core. AJ Brown leads the depth chart, while other receivers such as DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins will be crucial to the Eagles' passing attack as well.

In the end, there's never a problem with extra depth. Teams have to prepare for possible injury concerns and unforeseen circumstances. Swain has previously displayed the ability to perform at a respectable level in the NFL, so the Eagles wouldn't mind turning to him.

It will be intriguing to see if Swain can carve out a role on the Eagles roster during the 2023 season.