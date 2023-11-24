The Philadelphia Eagles have decided to cut ties with former first-round pick, Derek Barnett midway through the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a move on Friday and could be aiming to improve the defensive end position. To do so, the front office decided it was time to let go of Derek Barnett.

After being a near non-factor in games the last two seasons, it was time for the Eagles to let the former first-round pick go, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Barnett is reportedly expected to gain interest in free agency.

“Eagles are waiving DE Derek Barnett today, per sources. The 14th overall pick of the 2017 Draft is expected to draw interest and find a new home soon.”

Barnett finished his tenure in Philadelphia with 150 total tackles (37 for a loss), 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown. However, he hadn't played a large role on the defense since 2021.

Regardless, expectations are that Derek Barnett will find a new home soon enough after being cut by the Eagles. Any team that claims him will only owe $500K, per Field Yates of Fantasy Focus.

“If a team were to claim Barnett off of waivers, it would owe him under $500K for the rest of the season. A plenty reasonable price to justify a claim.”

As of now, it's not clear who will sign Barnett. Another playoff team needing depth on the defensive line would probably be the favorite. That is, if he clears waivers. With that said, we'll have to wait and see who signs the former Eagles defensive end. Until then, it'll be a guessing game of who acquires him.