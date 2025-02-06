Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter is missing media availability again on Thursday after he missed Wednesday due to an illness ahead of Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Andrew Groover of NFL Network.

In this playoff run for the Eagles, Jalen Carter has been a vital part of the defense's success. In the 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, Carter's impact was felt on the final drive. The Rams were driving for the win, but Carter blew up that drive with pressure on Matthew Stafford, and the Eagles came away with the win.

Carter is viewed by most as the best player on the Eagles' defense, so his status for Super Bowl 59 against the Chiefs is vital. Carter is a force against the run and pass, and his pass rush presence is a key factor for the Eagles limiting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It will be worth monitoring Carter's status in the coming days to see if he improves before the game. It would be a surprise if Carter does not play, given that it is the Super Bowl, but if he is at less than 100 percent, that could be a storyline to keep track of going into the game.

The Eagles are looking to avenge their loss in Super Bowl 57 to the Chiefs two years ago. They lost 38-35 on a field goal as time expired. Philadelphia has much of the same team this time around, as does Kansas City, but there are some key difference for the Eagles. Carter, along with running back Saquon Barkley were not on the team in Super Bowl 59. The coordinators are different as well, with Kellen Moore leading the offense and Vic Fangio leading the defense.

As the Eagles look to add a second Lombardi Trophy to their case, Carter's status is one of the biggest storylines to follow.