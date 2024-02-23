Star quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason as it pertains to the future direction of the franchise. Hurts looked like a legitimate MVP candidate for portions of this past 2023-24 NFL season before he and the Eagles collectively fell off of a cliff down the stretch of the campaign, ultimately resulting in Philadelphia's crushing loss in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It did not help matters that Hurts also saw a significant dip in the production of his usually solid offensive line, as well as his talented group of receivers, down the stretch of the season, which coincided with the Eagles' demise; however, it seems that this offseason, the Eagles are making it a priority to keep some stability in their skill positional groups going forward.
“The Eagles have signed TE Albert Okwuegbunam to a new one-year contract through 2024, per source. Albert O was scheduled to become a free agent next month,” reported NFL insider Field Yates on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.