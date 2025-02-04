The Philadelphia Eagles are doing their part to honor the victims of the Jan. 1 New Orleans terrorist attack. The NFC champions recognized former Princeton football stars Ryan Quigley and Martin ‘Tiger' Bech by gifting the former, the only survivor of the two, tickets to Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles invited Quigley — along with Bech's sister, Ginnie Bech — to their facility for a tour during their Super Bowl practice week. However, defensive captain Brandon Graham surprised Quigley with two tickets to Super Bowl LIX. The team captured the heartwarming moment on video and shared it on social media.

Expand Tweet

While visibly overwhelmed with emotion, Quigley admitted that he promised Bech he would take them to the Super Bowl if the Eagles made it. He thanked Graham for allowing him to fulfill the promise, saying he would “make sure” he brought Bech with him to the big game. Ginnie Bech, whom Quigley will presumably take with him to Super Bowl LIX, fought through tears in the background.

Quigley and Tiger Bech were two of the dozens of victims of the New Orleans terrorist attack. While Bech lost his life in the attack, Quigley survived despite suffering crippling injuries. The video revealed that the two were avid Eagles fans, though Bech evidently more than Quigley.

Quigley and Bech both played for Princeton from 2016 to 2018, with Quigley playing through the 2019 season. Bech was recognized as a two-time All-Ivy League return specialist during his sophomore and junior years.

Eagles rematch Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the same arena that hosted the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the time of the terrorist attack. The Eagles will face the two-time defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII 38-35 on a go-ahead Harrison Butker field goal with eight seconds remaining. Jalen Hurts shined in a losing effort, compiling 374 all-purpose yards with four total touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes earned the game's MVP award, throwing for 182 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Most of the core players who faced off at Super Bowl LVII return two years later for the rematch. The biggest difference will be Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who was a member of the New York Giants in 2022. Philadelphia's virtually non-existent running game hurt them in the first matchup, as no running back topped 21 rushing yards in the contest.