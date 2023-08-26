The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly released tight end Dan Arnold, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero also reports that Philadelphia is waiving tight end Tyree Jackson. The NFL insider shared some analysis on both decisions.

“The #Eagles are releasing veteran TE Dan Arnold, per source. Arnold is still only 28 and Philly is doing the vet a solid by getting him out there before the rush.”

“The #Eagles also are waiving TE Tyree Jackson, per source. An intriguing athlete who had five catches for 72 yards in the preseason and could get claimed.”

Eagles make tight end roster moves

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Arnold, 28, should draw interest. He's been in the NFL since 2018, originally making his debut with the New Orleans Saints. It wasn't until 2020 that Arnold truly made an impact in the receiving game. He reeled in 31 receptions for 438 receiving yards that season with the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2021, Arnold split time between the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, recording a total of 35 receptions for 408 yards. He remained in Jacksonville during the 2022 campaign but only caught nine passes. Still, he's proven he can play a key role and offers tight end depth at the very least.

Jackson may receive even more interest though. He's only 25-years old and displayed signs of potential during the NFL preseason. He hasn't received much playing time in the NFL, appearing in just 14 total games with the Eagles since 2021. That said, Jackson could become a valuable contributor if given the opportunity.

The Eagles are finalizing their roster ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 season. Philadelphia is looking to make another deep playoff run after falling short in the Super Bowl last year.