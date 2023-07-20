The Philadelphia Eagles have added some more depth to the league's best offensive line with training camp around the corner. The Eagles have agreed to sign former Tennessee Titans – and Philly- offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, league sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kelly brings plenty of experience to the Eagles' offensive line, as the former Titans player has made 54 starts in his 10-year NFL career. It's also a return back to where it all started for Kelly, who was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He made 15 starts in three seasons before Philadelphia traded the Purdue product to the Titans in exchange for wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham back in 2016.

Kelly is not only an experienced starter but a versatile one as well, having spent time at both tackle and guard spots in his career.

The Eagles lost some depth on their line when Andre Dillard inked a free agent contract with the Titans.

While the line is set at the tackle spots with Pro Bowler Lane Johnson on one end and Jordan Mailata on the other, the Eagles have an inexperienced player in Cameron Jurgens set to step into the starting role at guard.

Not only can the experienced Kelly provide some competition for Jurgens, but he can also make a spot start at right guard if needed.

This is another smart move by the Eagles front office, as they've plugged one of the few holes on the roster with the team set to report to training camp July 27.