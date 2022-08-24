Eagles flip Ugo Amadi to Titans right after landing him from Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles made a small trade with the Seahawks earlier in August, offloading second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Amadi is once again on the move. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have agreed to flip Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that will see the teams swap late-round draft picks.

Trade! The #Eagles are sending DB Ugo Amadi to the #Titans, per sources. The teams will swap late-round picks in 2024. Amadi has been traded twice in 10 days — from Seattle to Philadelphia, and now to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/cpyJS4lFyn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2022

That’s the second time in 10 days now that Amadi has been traded, so hopefully, the Titans have plans to keep him around ahead of the regular season.

As part of the Amadi deal, the Eagles and Titans plan to swap late-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pelissero indicates it will be a sixth-round pick going to the Eagles in exchange for Amadi and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Despite the Eagles trading Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks in order to land Amadi, it seems the DB didn’t fit into Nick Sirianni’s plans. Evidently, neither did Arcega-Whiteside, whom the Eagles had high expectations for after drafting him in the second round in 2019.

The #Titans are sending a sixth-round pick to the #Eagles for Amadi and a seventh-round pick. https://t.co/IdkB46r7Pb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2022

Amadi will hope to have enough time to impress at Titans’ camp and potentially steal a spot on the final 53-man roster. The DB is set to join his third team of the offseason and will fight tooth and nail to get on the radar of the Titans’ coaching staff, enough so to survive another round of roster cuts.

Amadi featured in 17 games for the Seahawks last year, starting seven. He recorded one interception (the first of his career), six pass defenses, 54 tackles, and two tackles for loss in 2021.