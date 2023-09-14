Heading into Thursday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to take down the Minnesota Vikings and advance to 2-0 on the season. Before kickoff, the Eagles called two players up to the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Britain Covey and punter Arryn Siposs both were elevated to the Eagles roster, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Siposs handled punts for the Eagles in their Week 1 win against the New England Patriots. He averaged 49.3 yards over his four punts with a long of 54. On the flip side, Covey was Philadelphia's main punt returner in Week 1. He fielded two punts, averaging 15 yards on his returns.

Both moves are more procedural than anything else. Neither Siposs nor Covey are household names that contribute massively to Philadelphia's success. However, as punter and punt returner, both play key roles on the 53-man roster. After some roster manipulation, both will return to the same roles they held in Week 1.

Facing off against the Vikings, Philadelphia will be looking to make a statement. The Eagles are coming off of a close win against the Patriots. Minnesota on the other hands is looking for revenge after a devastating loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kirk Cousins will be doing everything in their power to remedy their Week 1 loss and take down the defending NFC Champions.

While the Eagles will be without key running back Kenneth Gainwell, they'll at least have two of their key special teams contributors. With Britain Covey and Arryn Siposs now officially back on the roster, Philadelphia will look for a Week 1 repeat and for their undefeated season to stay in tact.