The Philadelphia Eagles offense is already stacked as is. Their collective group of stars in Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith helped them make it all the way to the Super Bowl last year, and it's safe to say that they will be looking to make it back there again this season. While he may not be a massive name right now, Devon Allen could end up playing a role in helping Philly accomplish that goal.

Allen is a track-and-field star who played football at Oregon from 2014-2016 and is looking to find his way to the NFL, which has led him to Philly. Allen spent the 2022 season on the Eagles practice squad, but has missed the start of training camp with a calf injury. Allen has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of Philadelphia's upcoming practice, though, giving Hurts another playmaker at his disposal on offense.

Via Mike Garafolo:

“The Eagles have activated WR Devon Allen off the PUP list. He’d been rehabbing a calf issue from last month while running the 110-meter hurdles in the USATF Championships.”

Allen made his biggest mark in college during his freshman year (41 REC, 684 YDS, 7 TD), and as his track background shows, he has game breaking speed that gives him the potential to rip off a big gain on any potential play. Allen isn't exactly a lock for a roster spot with the Eagles, but he has the potential to be a sneaky good weapon for Philly this season, and Hurts will surely be pleased to see him on the field.