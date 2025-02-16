On Friday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted a parade to celebrate their dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, giving the franchise its second ever Super Bowl championship. The Eagles controlled this game from start to finish, with the defense locking down quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense more than finding its rhythm.

Many Philadelphia landmarks were hit on the parade route, including the famous “Rocky steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, among others; however, it was a friendly gesture by the team to a fan in need that captured most of the attention.

Eagles fan Ryan Quigley was in New Orleans on New Year's Eve this year when the deadly truck attack occurred, which claimed the life of his friend Tiger Bech. On Friday, the Eagles brought Quigley with them onto the team bus during the parade route.

“I feel like the Eagles are truly family,” Quigley said, per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, via Michael David Smith of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “I feel like some of these guys are my best friends now.”

A heartwarming gesture

Quigley, who was himself injured in the New Orleans attack, was lined up along the parade route when he was spotted by offensive linemen Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson, who helped him onto the team bus, per Smith.

The team had reportedly already made a point of embracing Quigley after learning of his story regarding the attacks.