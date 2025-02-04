During Media Day on the Monday before Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was a hot topic of discussion. In fact, he got into a little bit of hot water after Front Office Sports posted a video of Jameis Winston asking what team should sign him in free agency.

Jameis Winston: “One more question, Saquon. One more question. In this free agency, man, I'm a free agent. I don't really got no job. Who should sign me in free agency?

Saquon Barkley: “I think New York needs a quarterback right now.”

Jameis Winston: “New York, who?”

Saquon Barkley: “Giants.”

As the team with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are a few ways the Giants can go. They could draft possibly the third quarterback off the board, or they could go best player available.

Considering the Giants' roster, it might not be smart to put a rookie quarterback into the mix and build around them. Instead, they could sign a veteran quarterback — like Winston — and keep filling out the rest of their roster.

That way, by the time New York has some cornerstone pieces, they could draft a quarterback, putting them in a better situation to flourish in.

But, after Barkley's honest answer to Winston's question on free agency, the internet did what they do best, and they jumped to conclusions.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley clears air on ‘Giants' comment to Jameis Winston

While many NFL fans think Barkley has ill will towards the Giants, it's shot down time and time again.

As the Eagles' running back wrote in a repost of the video on X, it wasn't trash talk toward the Giants' organization, Daniel Jones, or anything of that nature.

“I literally said dabs gonna get you right,” Barkley wrote. “This thing with me and giants is so played out.”

Barkley was just giving true advice to Winston, and people on the internet decided to run with that idea because it performed well in terms of engagement.

It's been nearly a full calendar year since Barkley joined the Eagles after six seasons with the Giants, and people on the internet are still dragging out the fake narrative that there's still bad blood between both parties.

With accounts like Dov Kleiman — an aggregator under a fake alias — their main goals with each post are to get the info out first and create a lot of engagement.

And after getting Barkley to repost a video Kleiman snatched from Front Office Sports, it's clear that both goals were achieved by the aggregator.

With that, Barkley denied any idea that his advice to Winston was anything more than genuine advice.