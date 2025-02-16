The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia got its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history after beating Kansas City 40-22. The Eagles got a chance to celebrate with the entire city on Friday at Philadelphia's Super Bowl parade. One Eagles player made an admission about his bold claim after the event.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley admitted that champagne may have influenced his bold claim about the team starting a dynasty.

“I said after the game, Why can’t our dynasty start now? I probably had a little bit of champagne and other stuff in my system at the time,” Barkley said. “But you really can’t focus on that, you’ve just got to enjoy the moment. It’s hard to win one.”

Barkley made it clear that Philadelphia will only become a dynasty if the team goes back to work right away.

“I don’t know when the ring ceremony is, that’s probably the last day we truly celebrate being a Super Bowl champion, and then it’s back to work,” Barkley said. “Two nights ago I had trouble sleeping because I’m thinking about how I can attack the offseason.”

Barkley plans to use the thrill of winning a Super Bowl as fuel to put in the work next season. Ideally, he wants to do everything all over again in 2025.

“You want to find a way you can hold up that Lombardi again and do it all over again,” Barkley said. “The dynasty thing, the way you do that is put the work in.”

Saquon Barkley gets 100% real on Eagles' Super Bowl parade

Barkley had a great time at Philadelphia's Super Bowl parade on Friday.

During the parade, Barkley opened up on his feelings about Super Bowl 59 during an interview with NFL Network.

“You can't use words to describe this,” Barkley said. “Every time I think Philly can't take it to another level they take it to another level..me and my family are just happily honored to be part of this organization and part of this city.. this team deserves it all and here we are.”

Barkley had a wholesome answer when asked to describe how the Eagles put everything together this season.

“Love… I think that's the biggest thing,” Barkley concluded. “We have all these superstar names and nobody cares about who is the guy, who is going to get it done, we all sacrifice our ego and put it to the side so we can focus on winning a championship.”

Expectations will be incredibly high in Philadelphia this fall.

The Eagles are among the NFL teams favored to make Super Bowl 60 next season.