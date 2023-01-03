By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

After dropping two straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t looking like the dominant side they once were during the first half of the season. Philly still owns the best record in the entire NFL (they are currently tied with the Kansas City Chiefs at 13-3), but at this point, there seems to be some cause for concern for Eagles fans with the playoffs on the horizon.

This isn’t the case for Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, though. The veteran NBA shot-caller isn’t at all worried about the Eagles’ recent slump. So much so, that he has gone out to guarantee that Philly will be in the Super Bowl come February 12th:

“They’re going to be in the Super Bowl. Relax. You, too, relax. They are going to be in the Super Bowl. It’s a guarantee,” Rivers said, via Sixers beat reporter Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer.

Needless to say, Rivers remains very optimistic about the Eagles’ ability to bounce back from their recent downturn. They may not be the best version of themselves right now, but for his part, Rivers is confident that the Eagles will turn it up when it matters the most.

The big question for Philadelphia right now, however, centers on the health of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old has been out of action for the last two games due to a shoulder injury, and it’s clearly had an impact on the Eagles’ collective performance on the field. Hurts is expected to return in Week 18 against the New York Giants, and Philly will obviously want to end their regular season with a win.