Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension and $5 million fine has been a major talking point in NFL circles in the last 24 hours. After making a big trade for the QB, the Cleveland Browns will now be without him for more than half the season. This is why many teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, balked at the idea of trading for him.

However, there apparently was another reason why the Eagles didn’t land Deshaun Watson in a potential trade. Recently, an image of Jalen Hurts posing with Watson, Josh Dobbs and Quincy Adams was posted. In a quote retweet, Jeff McLane revealed that while Philly had fringe interest for Watson, Watson’s friendship with Hurts stymied any hope for a deal.

Despite the #Eagles’ relative interest in trading for DeShaun Watson, the feeling was not mutual. One of the reasons, some familiar with his thinking have said, was that he didn’t want to take the job of his friend Jalen Hurts. https://t.co/JDssTLTooC — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 19, 2022

Watson to the Eagles would have certainly been an interesting timeline. The Philly fanbase certainly doesn’t hold back in their thoughts about their players. If they felt strongly about Watson’s multiple sexual assault allegations, they would more than likely have made their feelings known about it.

Then again, the Eagles have decided that they are willing to try one more year with Jalen Hurts under center. His first full year as a starter last season was a mixed bag. His running ability was one display, and he had some incredible throws. However, he lacked consistency, and his deep ball was a legitimate concern.

The Eagles made some major moves in the offseason to help out Hurts in the offense. Most notably, they traded for ex-Titans WR AJ Brown. Will this be enough to see some marked improvement from Hurts? Only time will tell.