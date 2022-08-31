The reason the Eagles didn’t cut Jalen Reagor

Throughout the preseason, many questioned what the Philadelphia Eagles would do with former-first-round pick Jalen Reagor. Ultimately, the team decided to hold on to the former TCU pass catcher.

Since joining the Eagles in 2020, Reagor has underperformed compared to what the team expected out of him. He has appeared in 28 total games, recording 64 receptions, 695 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke with reporters to discuss the decision to hold on to Reagor.

Roseman spoke on what the team has seen from Reagor. Roseman stated, “I think when you look at Jalen, one of the things that one of our scouts said to me today is he was one of the only guys that practiced every day. The guy brought it every day. He worked on his craft. He had a great attitude, great energy.”

Roseman went on to say, “Obviously, he’s a talented guy. He’s 23 years old. We’re going to do whatever we think is in the best interest of the team, and we felt like there was no doubt in our mind that he deserved a role on this team.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also took an opportunity to speak about Jalen Reagor. Sirianni took a different route, discussing what Reagor has been able to do on the field.

According to NBC Sports, Sirianni stated, “I just felt like he made plays this summer, and it started right from the beginning, from day one of training camp, and it continued on throughout the practices that we had.”

Sirianni finished by saying, “I just thought he had a good camp and he made plays and he was more consistent this year throughout training camp.”

The Eagles seem to believe that Jalen Reagor can still compete on this team. If they are finally able to bring him to the level that he once played at in college, they would have another strong pass catcher on this offense.