‘This team didn’t flinch’: Jalen Hurts reacts to Eagles’ comeback win over Jaguars to move to 4-0

It was far from an effortless performance, but the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately came away with a 29-21 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

The Eagles dealt with a bit of adversity after they fell behind by a 14-0 score in the early stages of the contest. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a costly pick-six, and second-year Jaguars passer Trevor Lawrence connected with Jamal Agnew for a 4-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.

The current NFC East leaders responded by stringing together five straight scoring drives, as Hurts built keen chemistry with A.J. Brown and the rush offense had its way at the line of scrimmage. Overall, the Eagles tallied 210 rushing yards on the day, including 134 rushing yards from Miles Sanders.

Speaking in his post-game press conference, Hurts took some time to laud his team for willing its way to win No. 4 on the season.

“This team didn’t flinch,” Hurts said. “We found a way. We persevered. We were unwavering. Nothing was able to deny us.”

The Eagles will now turn their attention to a pair of crucial games upcoming, as they will meet the Arizona Cardinals for a road showdown next week and then square off with the Dallas Cowboys for a home matchup in Week 6.