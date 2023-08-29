The Philadelphia Eagles cut down their massive running back room by releasing Trey Sermon on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport. There is a chance Philly will bring him back on the practice squad with Josina Anderson reporting that it will be a waived injury release with a settlement.

Sermon spent most of last season on the Eagles' practice squad, appearing in two games. He got two carries for 19 yards. In 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers, Sermon carried the ball 41 times for 167 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles have so many running backs on the roster, so it was never a sure thing that Sermon was going to make the final 53. The additions of D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny give Philly a ton of mouths to feed in the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell also in the mix.

Sermon should get some interest and could find his way back on an active roster pretty soon. He doesn’t have a lot of wear and tear on his body and can be a bruising back when he needs to be.

It's likely going to be tough to be an Eagles running back this season as the team appears to be going with a committee out of the backfield. There's also the fact that quarterback Jalen Hurts loves to run, which will take even more carries away from the running backs.

Trey Sermon's departure isn’t because he's not cut out for the NFL. The Eagles simply had too much on their plate when it came to running backs, and Sermon was an easier one to cut loose.