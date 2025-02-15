While Howie Roseman might be feeling a bit of pain after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade, outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt might have similar head pains on Saturday after receiving. The Eagles' outside linebacker was fined $5,690 on Saturday for his actions during Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“The NFL fined #Eagles OLB Jalyx Hunt $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gestures) — a bow and arrow sack celebration in Super Bowl LIX,” Pelissero wrote. “No flag was thrown.”

Expand Tweet

As was seen by football fans — both in the NFL and college — the officials were really cracking down on celebrations that might resemble gun-play.

Considering the age of some fans who watch, that was a bit understandable.

Sometimes, however, the referees were a bit quick to call a flag on someone who didn't intentionally reference a gun in their celebration.

In Super Bowl LIX — which saw record-breaking viewership — Hunt did a very clear bow-and-arrow celebration after sacking Patrick Mahomes.

Expand Tweet

When the play happened, no one really batted an eye. There wasn't even a flag thrown on the play.

But, after reviewing the film, the NFL deemed it necessary to fine the Eagles' outside linebacker over $5,000.

Now, $5,000 is a fair chunk of change to most people — including Hunt — who's entering the second year of his rookie contract.

As a former third-r0und pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Hunt signed a four-year contract with the Eagles for $5.6 million with just under $1 million guaranteed.

So, while $5,000 might not be all too much to him if fines like these stack up, he might need to get some endorsement deals to keep his pockets loaded.

And although the fine might've been an annoying piece of news to find out the day after the Eagles' Super Bowl parade, Hunt is still likely on cloud nine.

The NFL might be able to fine him and take some of his money away, but no one can deny that Jalyx Hunt and the Eagles are Super Bowl Champions.