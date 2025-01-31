After three playoff wins, the Philadelphia Eagles have earned an opportunity to avenge their Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs from two seasons ago. They even have the opportunity to do it against the team that beat them. The Eagles are dealing with a lot of outside noise ahead of the game. Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about it in an appearance on Friday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

“You try not to let the outside noise in but obviously you're gonna hear some of it.. I look at it as a positive because I can relate to the guys that are going thru what they go thru,” Siranni said.

The Eagles are not strangers to playing in high-stakes games, but the Super Bowl is always going to be a significant step up when it comes to pressure.

If the Eagles want to get the job done against the Chiefs, they need to focus on finding a way to weather the storm and come into the contest with a maximum level of focus.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CST at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next Sunday. The Chiefs will be going for their third Super Bowl Championship in a row.

Nick Sirianni speaks highly of Chiefs HC Andy Reid

Two of the NFL's best head coaches will be going at it next Sunday, as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will face off against Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Sirianni has nothing but respect for Reid, who he claims is one of the all-time greats.

“Coach Reid, I’ve got a lot of respect for everything he’s done,” Sirianni said via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Obviously he’s one of the best, I would say, and Bill Belichick, the best coaches of all time, ever, as I look at it and as I study it. So a lot of respect there.”

Additionally, Sirianni talked about wanting to discuss things with Reid when the two are not facing off in the Super Bowl.

“I’d love to be able to talk to him about stuff, but this is the second time we’re competing for a world championship,” Sirianni said via The Philadelphia Inquirer. I don’t know if either of us are willing to give information to one another. I don’t know if I’d have any information to give him, but I know I’d get a lot from him. I just can’t tell you how much respect I have for him and the way he leads a football team, his offensive mind and just total respect for everything he’s done in his career.”