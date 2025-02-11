After A.J. Brown and his teammates celebrated during the game, it will be a city-wide celebration soon. However, the Eagles may have to say goodbye to their favorite scheme. Former Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Cowher added his name to the voices of reason that say the Tush Push is not a football play.

The Eagles didn’t need the Tush Push to destroy the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59. They did it with defense. And with the offense taking advantage of opportunities.

But Cowher said he believes the Tush Push should not be part of the NFL, according to his comments on the Dan Patrick Show.

Bill Cowher calls Tush Push a rugby play

“It’s not a football play,” Cowher said “It’s rugby. They call it a scrum. I mean that’s what it is, Dan. Let’s call it the way it is. It’s a scrum. I mean you’re pushing people and pushing them over. Listen if it’s just a quarterback sneak, I get it. But it becomes a push in the back and a scrum. It’s not a strategical play in my opinion.”

Cowher said he’s fine as long as the Eagles' quarterback isn’t aided from behind.

“I’m fine with that,” Cowher said. “But when you start pushing and putting a guy in the middle. I think there’s going to be a safety element to this at some point. I would have to think. When you have 600 pounds on one person, who’s trying to stay in there at 300 pounds, that just seems like it’s a safety issue. But yeah, when did we start pushing the guy forward? These late flags and all of a sudden you’re pushing the guy eight to 10 yards. That was never the case before. You stop the play. The play is over. The guy gets stopped, he’s stopped.”

It seems like the biggest reason Cowher doesn’t like the play is the lack of strategical element from the Eagles. And strategy is what makes football the most popular sport in the nation.

“The game of football is more strategic, you know that’s rugby,” Cowher said. “Nothing against rugby. But if you want to get in a scrum, you want to see a scrum. Go to a rugby match.”

Who’s to blame for creating the Tush Push?

It goes back to Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. He suggested it while wearing an NFL Films wire. Check out this post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage)

And then Jason Kelce and the Eagles basically made it unstoppable.