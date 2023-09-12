The 2023 NFL Week 2 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings is an intriguing one for fantasy football managers, with the defending NFC champions favored by a touchdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

With both teams featuring elite playmakers, here's who you should start and who you should sit in fantasy football for this Week 2 matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.

Vikings-Eagles Start ‘Em

Obvious Starts: Jalen Hurts (PHI), Justin Jefferson (MIN), AJ Brown (PHI), Devonta Smith (PHI)

Kenneth Gainwell, PHI

Gainwell did not practice on Monday (rib injury), so this choice all depends on his availability. If he does play, there's reason for confidence since he's clearly RB1 for the Eagles. Gainwell earned 11.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues in Week 1 thanks to 14 carries for 54 yards and four receptions for 20 yards. Philly won't lack scoring opportunities against the Vikings, so he's a fine option.

Alexander Mattison, MIN

Mattison is not going to be prime Dalvin Cook. As long as fantasy managers understand that, there won't be unrealistic expectations. The Week 1 performance was lackluster with 11 carries for 34 yards and three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown (RB18), but there's no reason to relegate Mattison to your bench. He is going to be the workhorse in a versatile offense, with backup running back Ty Chandler only receiving three carries against the Bucs.

Dallas Goedert, PHI

It seems counterproductive to suggest that you start a tight end who didn't record a single catch in Week 1. He also had just one target. That should prove to be an outlier since Goedert was one of the few consistent fantasy tight ends in 2022, as he had at least three targets in every game. The Vikings' defense is not the New England Patriots' defense, and that's why Goedert shouldn't be on your bench in this Vikings-Eagles clash with so few reliable tight end options available.

Jordan Addison, MIN

The USC product caught four balls for 61 yards and notched a 39-yard touchdown in his NFL debut. A top-15 WR finish in game one? Sounds good to us. Every defense is going to focus their attention on Justin Jefferson, and that'll lead to plenty of big-play opportunities for Addison. The Vikings figure to be playing from behind as a touchdown underdog, so the rookie is a solid start….even if his quarterback may struggle.

Vikings-Eagles Sit ‘Em

Kirk Cousins, MIN

Cousins had three turnovers in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cousins threw three interceptions in a 24-7 loss in Philly a season ago. You get the hint. He has a chance to put up numbers due to the playmakers around him (after all, he did finish QB9 in Week 1 even with the turnovers), but this is more of a trust issue than anything else in a tough road matchup.

De'Andre Swift, PHI

Swift was a complete non-factor in Week 1, which may have been a little surprising given preseason expectations. He had one carry for three yards and caught one pass for zero yards. There's no reason to play him until he carves out a bigger role at running back, with Gainwell leading the way at the moment.

KJ Osborn, MIN

Obsorn did not lack targets against the Bucs. Cousins threw it his way six times, which is encouraging. However, Osborn only hauled in three of them for 31 yards, and that led to a WR67 finish. His strong finish in 2022 was nice, but fantasy managers may want to see more production before trusting him in this Vikings-Eagles game.