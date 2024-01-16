The Steelers need to upgrade their offensive line

It was an up, and down, and then up again season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The final result — a first-round playoff exit to the Buffalo Bills — is in line with the preseason predictions, but the journey to get there — three starting quarterbacks, a new offensive coordinator, the resurgence of the run game, and significant injuries to Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick would have precluded many teams from earning a playoff spot or even finishing with a winning record.

But head coach Mike Tomlin refused to let these challenges hold his team down. Despite the ing playoff defeat in the Wild Card Round, the Steelers still have reason to hold their heads high.

Now, the franchise enters the offseason and will look to draft or sign upgrades at several positions — namely the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary. The battle for the starting quarterback spot between Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett will be the major headline in Pittsburgh until next season, but a solid crop of free agents could be what ultimately takes this team to the next level of contention. Here are six free agents the Steelers should target this offseason.

Kendall Fuller (CB), Washington Commanders

Joey Porter Jr. was a revelation as a rookie, but outside of JPJ, the Steelers secondary is not the strongest. Levi Wallace is a solid nickel corner but not good enough to be covering top wideouts. Pittsburgh needs another lockdown guy alongside Porter Jr. Fortunately, this year's free-agent market is filled with quality defensive backs.

Kendall Fuller is a playmaking corner who can play out wide or in the slot and has experience at safety. His flexibility gives the Steelers a solid veteran defensive back who is still at his peak.

Christian Wilkins (DL), Miami Dolphins

Did Cameron Heyward just play his last game? The six-time Pro Bowler has been the anchor of this Steelers defense for more than a decade now, but he will be 35 years old by the time the 2024 season comes around. There is a noticeable drop-off when Heyward is off the field and the Steelers do not have the depth to replace him.

If Heyward leaves, Christian Wilkins will be a high-level replacement for the Pittsburgh All-Pro. If Heyward sticks around, then the presence of Wilkins allows Heyward to slowly decrease his snaps while remaining fresh and productive as he ages. Either way, the Steelers need to upgrade their defensive line depth, and Wilkins is one of the best linemen available.

Robert Hunt (OG), Miami Dolphins

Outside of Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones, no player in this Steelers offensive line is safe this offseason. Robert Hunt can play all over the offensive line but settled at right guard the last few seasons. Hunt was part of a Miami offensive line that gave up the fourth-fewest sacks in the league in 2023 and anchored the best running game in the NFL.

Mike Onwenu (OT), New England Patriots

No player on the Pittsburgh offensive line was a bigger liability this past season than Dan Moore Jr. Moore gave up a team-high eight sacks and has given up 22 sacks across three NFL seasons. But rookie Broderick Jones could not play both tackle positions at once, leaving Moore in the starting lineup for one more season.

There is no excuse for Moore to be a starter in 2024. Mike Onwenu has played all over the New England offensive line before finding a home at the right tackle spot. Signing Onwenu allows the Steelers to shift Jones — a 2023 first-rounder — to his natural left tackle position while giving the Steelers a strong run-blocker on the right side.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (C), Denver Broncos

With a Pro Football Focus Player Grade of 57.3, center Mason Cole was the second worst-rated player on the Pittsburgh offensive line. Lloyd Cushenberry is a young, up-and-coming offensive lineman who improved greatly this year despite turmoil in Denver. It is unlikely that Pittsburgh will go after three offensive linemen in free agency, but this is a clear position of need.

Kendrick Bourne (WR), New England Patriots

The Steelers need a third wideout. Calvin Austin and Allen Robinson combined for just 460 receiving yards on the year and neither was a consistent threat. New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne was on pace for the best season of his career before suffering a torn ACL in Week 8. Bourne's game is not based on athleticism, so the injury should not hinder him too much. The 28-year-old is a good route-running with great hands, who can be the mid-level threat to compliment George Pickens (downfield) and Diontae Johnson (underneath).