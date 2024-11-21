The Anaheim Ducks continue to trudge their way through a difficult rebuilding season, and it doesn't appear that the franchise has any clear direction through the first 14 games played.

They have a record of 8-8-2, which happens to be the second-lowest mark in the Pacific Division. While they recently welcomed goaltender John Gibson back into action, the Ducks lost forward Robby Fabbri to a torn meniscus; he's out at least the next six weeks to rehabilitate his fifth lower-body injury.

In all likelihood, the Ducks won't be in contention to break their postseason drought. General manager Pat Verbeek may very well be tasked with selling off pieces with an eye on the future.

But, which figures on the roster are the prime candidates to be moved?

The Ducks should trade goaltender John Gibson to the Colorado Avalanche

A player who could benefit from changing professional destinations is goaltender John Gibson.

He's played his entire career in southern California as a member of the Ducks, but the writing appears to be on the wall, as he's been the subject of multiple trade rumors in recent years and reportedly requested a change of scenery last season.

Drafted 39th overall by the Ducks in the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson has spent his entire career with a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018. In the meantime, 24-year-old Lukas Dostal has emerged as the Ducks’ primary option in net, taking over the starting role.

At 30 years old, Gibson still has several years of competitive hockey ahead of him. While reports of a trade request last year were later refuted by his agent, speculation about his future continues.

A potential trade scenario could involve the Colorado Avalanche sending Alexander Georgiev, who is in the final year of his contract, back to Anaheim in exchange for Gibson. With Georgiev’s contract expiring this summer and the Ducks unlikely to contend for a postseason spot this season, Anaheim would gain a chance to evaluate Georgiev in a less high-pressure environment.

In fact, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun listed Gibson as a potential fit that could interest the Avalanche in a trade, via The New York Times.

“The Avalanche were 31st in the NHL in goals against heading into Tuesday’s action,” he wrote earlier this week. “That’s not all on the goaltending, but goaltending sure as heck is a big part of it. There’s no question in my mind the Avs could use an upgrade in goal.”

For the Avalanche, acquiring Gibson would mean securing an established goaltender who could provide stability and address any lingering questions between the pipes. And while he's also been linked to the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers, the Avalanche may make the most sense.

The Ducks should trade Trevor Zegras to the Chicago Blackhawks

Taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Ducks, Zegras has failed to live up to the expectations that came with being selected so high. Additionally, he's also not been able to live up to the standards the Ducks anticipated when they signed him to a three-year contract before last season.

Like Gibson, Zegras would benefit from a change of scenery. A trade to the Chicago Blackhawks would be an interesting destination for Ducks management to consider.

Already led by young star forward Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks continue to struggle through their rebuild. They do have a little over $6 million worth of cap space, which would accommodate Zegras' salary. Additionally, it would give Bedard another young player with vast potential to play alongside.

In return, the Blackhawks could offer speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou, who is playing on an expiring deal and was recently waived and sent to the minors. The Ducks have difficulty scoring goals, and Athanasiou's blazing wheels could help to bring a new element to their attack.