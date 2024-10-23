The Detroit Red Wings have a clear goal to make the playoffs in 2024-25. The Red Wings fortified their roster in the offseason to give them a better chance of taking the next step in 2024-25. However, things have not gone well to start the season. Detroit has turned in some dominating performances, but they have also lost three of their first five games to begin the season.

It's certainly too early to hit the panic button with any team. After all, the Predators entered play Tuesday without a win despite their big spending spree in NHL Free Agency. Bad starts happen to the best of teams every year. However, playoff chances can dramatically decrease thanks to dreadful performances in October and November.

The Red Wings have an early look at what their team truly is. Detroit has an understanding of their strengths and their weaknesses. And they should react in accordance with those strengths and weaknesses. With this in mind, let's take a look at two trades this team must make to salvage their playoff hopes in 2024-25.

Red Wings must cut their losses with Ville Husso

Goaltending is certainly one of Detroit's weaknesses early on. It would follow, in that case, that trading a goaltender would be somewhat counterproductive. However, trading Ville Husso makes sense for this team. After all, the Red Wings have already waived Husso once this season.

Detroit waived Husso to send him down to AHL Grand Rapids. Husso started Detroit's season-opening clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 10. He allowed four goals and ended up getting pulled from the game before it ended.

Husso has struggled since he joined the Red Wings through trade in 2022. He was limited to 19 games last season due to injury. And in 2022-23, he played to an .896 save percentage in a career-high 56 games.

The Red Wings could hold onto him and hope he turns things around as the season progresses. At this point, though, it's best for the team to cut their losses. Husso is a free agent at the end of this season, and there are teams who could stand to take a chance on Husso. A fresh start elsewhere for the former fourth-round pick is the best outcome for all involved.

Red Wings should take a flier on Timothy Liljegren

Ideally, any trade by Detroit for Timothy Liljegren would see a defenseman head back to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings have a rather overcrowded blueline. And it's a blueline that has certainly shown a major need for improvement through this first handful of games. The Maple Leafs are working to trade Liljegren, making this a possibility.

The Red Wings have some talent on the back end, to be fair. Moritz Seider has looked every bit as advertised heading into the year. Additionally, young blueliner Simon Edvinsson has played well. Even potential trade candidate Justin Holl has looked solid when he's received ice time this year.

In saying this, adding Liljegren would benefit the Red Wings. It allows them to clear out an underperforming defenseman in exchange for a defender who could still provide some value on the ice. Liljegren leads all Maple Leafs defensemen in Goals For Percentage (57.8) and Goals Against Per 60 Minutes (2.29) at 5v5 since 2021-22, according to Evolving Hockey.

Liljegren certainly could prove to be a defensive upgrade the Red Wings sorely need. Additionally, he is a right-handed shot, filling another area of need. The historic rivalry between these teams could complicate things, but a trade could benefit all involved.