Following East Carolina football senior cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. tearing his ACL, he's made his decision for next season. He's foregoing his final year of eligibility and entering the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering where Revel would've fallen in the draft.

He's projected as the No. 2 cornerback in the draft, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. In three games, Revel had four tackles, two pass deflections, and two interceptions. The 6'3 cornerback is a ball-hawk and can shut down one side of the field, instantaneously. Revel posted a statement to his supporters and the university about his decision within the X post.

ECU CB Shavon Revel is foregoing his last year eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/8dQ10UlmNr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2024

Revel could improve many secondaries around the league. From teams like the Minnesota Vikings to the Arizona Cardinals, he can be an answer for teams struggling at the position. After all, through his three years at East Carolina, Revel has three interceptions and 12 passes broken up on just 65 targets. The low target number suggests quarterbacks don't like throwing his way. Although there's skepticism that the lack of competition will hurt, his intangibles are too impressive to deny.

Shavon Revel leaves East Carolina football as an NFL-ready player

Despite an ACL injury, teams shouldn't be worried about Revel's production in the league. Many players have dealt with season-ending injuries and turned into superstars. Although he's on the offensive side of the ball, Rob Gronkowski had back surgery during his time with Arizona football. Fast forward to when he played and he's in the conversation for the best tight end of all time.

Although he's an anomaly in terms of a future Hall-of-Fame case, others have dominated while going through tough injuries. For example, Marshon Lattimore had multiple hamstring injuries that put concern on his playmaking ability. Regardless, Lattimore has been an All-Pro selection and been a top cornerback in the league. Injuries are concerning no matter what but the progression will determine if Revel can get back to that dominance.

Though the two won't have identical careers, the injury concern shouldn't be too bothersome. An ACL tear is a significant injury but it shouldn't limit Revel's impact. His size, skill, and pure athleticism will make up for any concerns. He's projected to be just outside of the top 10 for draft choices. Whoever snags the ball hawk could have someone like Patrick Surtain on their roster. For now, teams will take a trust fall on the East Carolina football standout.