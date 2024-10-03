ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AAC battle in Charlotte as East Carolina visits Charlotte. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an East Carolina-Charlotte prediction and pick.

East Carolina enters the game sitting at 3-2 on the year. They won over Norfolk State 42-3 to open the year but would struggle against Old Dominion. They would get the win 20-14 though. It has been tough for ECU since then. They would have the 16-9 lead over App State at the end of the first quarter but would fall 21-19. They would then have a lead against Liberty. ECU led 17-7 at the half but would fall 35-24 to Liberty. Still, they rebounded last week. UTSA had the 13-10 lead going into the half, but East Carolina would take over the game in the second half, winning 30-20.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is 2-3 on the year. They opened up with losses to James Madison and North Carolina. They would then beat Gardner Webb by one point before falling to Indiana 52-14. Last time out, they faced Rice. Rice would take a 10-0 lead into the half but Charlotte would take the 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter. Rice would take the lead back, leading 20-14 late in the fourth quarter. Still, Charlotte scored with 47 seconds left to take a 21-20 victory.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: East Carolina-Charlotte Odds

East Carolina: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Charlotte: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Over: 46.5 (-112)

Under: 46.5 (-108)

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Charlotte

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Garcia has led the East Carolina offense this year. He has 103 completions on 173 attempts. He has completed 59.5 percent of his passes this year for seven touchdowns. Still, he has been sacked 12 times this year while throwing 11 interceptions. Garcia has run in two touchdowns this year though.

In the receiving game, Anthony Smith has led the way. He has 17 receptions this year for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Winson Wright Jr has 21 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Sowell has also been solid, with 15 receptions and 216 yards. Finally, tight end Casey Sowell has 13 receptions for 113 yards and a score. In the running game, Rahjai Harris has led the way. He has carried the ball 88 times for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Javious Bond joins him in the backfield. He has 14 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.

East Carolina is 47th in the nation in opponent points per game but sits 95th in opponent yards per game. They are 56th against the rush while sitting 113th against the pass. Zakye Barker has led the way. He leads the team with 40 tackles while having a sack and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Gavin Gibson has been solid this year as well. He has two pass breakups, two interceptions, a touchdown, and a forced fumble. Isaiah Brown-Murray has five pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Why Charlotte Could Cover The Spread/Win

Charlotte has used three quarterbacks this year. Deshawn Purdie has led the way. Purdie has completed 35 of 57 passes for 511 yards and four touchdowns. He has one interception on the year. Trexler Ivey has also seen time this year, completing 33 of 56 passes for 315 yards. He has three touchdowns and an interception this year. Finally, Max Brown has completed 30 of 57 passes for 368 yards and a touchdown. Brown has two interceptions on the year.

Jarius Mack has led the way in receiving this year. He has brought in 11 receptions for 214 yards but has not scored. O’Mega Blake has also been solid. He has ten receptions for 206 yards and three scores. Sean Brown leads the team with 18 receptions, for 199 yards and a score. Finally, tight end Colin Weber has 16 receptions for 150 yards. In the running game, Cartevious Norton has led the way. He has 42 carries for 158 yards. Meanwhile, Hahsaun Wilson has 32 carries for 143 yards and two scores.

Charlotte is 108th in opponent points per game while sitting 116th in opponent yards per game. They are 119th against the run while sitting 88th against the pass. Al-Ma’hi Ali has led the way. He is tied for the team lead with 27 tackles while having five pass breakups and two interceptions. Reid Williford has also been solid. He is tied for 27 tackles while having a sack this year. Finally, Dontae Balfour has been solid. He has four pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final East Carolina-Charlotte Prediction & Pick

The odds in this East Carolina-Charlotte game heavily favor East Carolina. Charlotte has struggled to score this year. They are 113th in the nation in points per game this year. Furthermore, they are 105th in the nation in third down conversion. East Carolina has struggled on defense on third downs but has been solid overall. They are also 40th in the nation in offensive third-down conversions this year. East Carolina is the better team in this game, and laying the points with East Carolina is the best pick in this East Carolina-Charlotte game.

