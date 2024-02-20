These new comics looks just as amazing as the ones from the '50s.

It's been about 70 years, but EC Comics is returning with scary goodies like the classics from generations ago.

Seventy years after shutting down, EC Comics is back with a new line of comics, thanks to Oni Press and William M. Gaines Agent, Inc., THR reports. The new comics will have some of the best creators in the industry working on the latest batch of material.

It's a long time coming…

History of EC Comics

EC's classic comic books like Tales From the Crypt, Weird Science, Two-Fisted Tales, and more sold millions of copies in the 1950s. However, due to backlash and censorship, the publisher closed its doors. 1956 was the last time a new publication landed on newsstands.

William Gaines, who started MAD Magazine after EC's closure, pioneered the comics, filled with science fiction, gruesome horror, Westerns, war, and more — usually with a twist at the end.

The comics have inspired everyone from Stephen King to Steven Spielberg.

Oni's publisher, Hunter Gorinson, said, “EC Comics is one of the most artistically important and culturally significant publishers of all time. In ways both artful and shocking, EC confronted the darkness lurking behind the thin facade of American society — a throughline of radically confrontational storytelling that we intend to both uphold and escalate with the first new EC tales in decades.”

EC COMICS IS BACK! After 70 years, EC has returned from the grave with @OniPress. Coming this summer. First-look covers by Lee Bermejo, @JHWilliamsIII, and @SavageSmallwood. Logos by @rianhughes. pic.twitter.com/uUTpFwhlzo — EC Comics (@eccomics) February 19, 2024

Epitaphs From the Abyss will be the first book to debut in July, followed by Cruel Universe in August.

Corey Mifsud, executive director of William M. Gaines Agent, said, “This is not an exercise in nostalgia. These are comics meant to get people talking and to keep them up at night.”

Get ready to be freaked out as EC Comics make their way back into homes, warping young minds like the olden days.