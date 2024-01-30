The MCU's latest Disney+ series, Echo, cost a shockingly low $40 million to produce, which is much lower than other recent series.

The MCU‘s latest Disney+ series, Echo, made budget history. And the amount it costs will shock you.

Cheapest MCU series?

Forbes is reporting that Echo had a budget of just $40 million, which is less than a fifth of the cost of other recent shows. That is a huge scale back from other recent MCU Disney+ series such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Secret Invasion which both cost over $200 million each.

Echo has also been a success for Disney+, as viewership of old Daredevil seasons has increased. This comes ahead of the upcoming series on the streaming service, Daredevil: Born Again, which is in production.

Perhaps this will teach the MCU and Disney+ a valuable lesson. Their latest series may have been cheap, but it has been a success and paved the way for street-level superheroes in the franchise. Shows like She-Hulk and Secret Invasion had the budgets of the MCU's biggest films and flopped, respectively.

Echo is a follow-up to another Disney+ series, Hawkeye. It follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) after the events of that series as she returns to her hometown in Oklahoma. While there, she attempts to reconnect with her Native American roots and her community. All the while, she is being pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) company.

Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Charlie Cox also star in the series. Cox and D'Onofrio began playing their roles in Netflix's Daredevil series in 2015. After three seasons of that show, Cox made his way into the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He reprised the role in She-Hulk.