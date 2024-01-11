Echo's second episode sees trouble starting to brew in Tamaha as Maya Lopez prepares her first real strike on Kingpin's empire.

The season premiere of Echo didn't waste time introducing viewers to Maya Lopez, her backstory, and the events that led up to her returning to her home in Tamaha, Oklahoma, after 20 years. Episode two of Echo continues as Maya begins her war to takeover Kingpin's empire, roping in some estranged family members to help her even if they don't know her goals.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Echo Season 1, Episode 2*

Recap

Like the first episode, though, episode two opens on a flashback to Alabama in 1200 AD and who viewers will learn is one of Maya's ancestors. This ancestor, identified as Lowak, is part of a lacrosse game that will determine which part of the tribe will get to remain while the other will be exiled. After the opposing team brings in a proverbial ringer, the game is tied heading into the final point when Lowak's hands begin to glow with spiral images akin to what was seen on Chafa's hands in the season premiere. Her team ultimately wins, ensuring they and Lowak will get to remain with the tribe.

The episode then jumps ahead to the present where Maya has enlisted the aid of her cousin Biscuits to help prepare for her first real strike on Wilson Fisk's empire, sending him to Skully's pawn shop for supplies.

While Maya prepares, news of her return begins to spread among the residents who meet the news with mixed reactions. Her grandmother Chula greets the news with concern that Maya is bringing “New York problems” back with her that could engulf Tamaha, especially Maya's family. The news is enough to get Chula to speak with Henry to see if she can find out what Maya is after, and if he can convince her to “pass through town” quickly and quietly to spare everyone, especially Maya's cousin Bonnie, from the trouble that may follow.

Maya's first plan is then revealed, to infiltrate a cargo train en route to New York City that is transporting goods for Kingpin's men. She ropes Biscuits to help here her, as well, by having him follow her phone signal to help her escape the train.

Maya is able to get on board the train and, using the tools Biscuits got from Skully's shop, cuts into a car carrying unmarked goods and a large trunk. Once finished, she begins moving to the back of the train when her prosthetic leg gets caught in the train's coupling and gets crushed. She is still able to make it off the train, diving onto Biscuits truck, where she informs her cousin she didn't steal anything.

The train arrives hours later at a Fisk-owned station in New York City where his men set off a bomb Maya rigged in the large trunk, destroying the station and the armory housed within.

Despite Chula's hopes, trouble already starts brewing in Tamaha as Henry is left to try and clean up the mess as the train came from Fisk's shipping station in town that Henry is tasked with overseeing. It becomes clear across town something is happening, as well, when Chula catches sight of Biscuits driving her damaged truck while Maya goes to Skully to get her leg fixed.

While at the mechanic, Biscuits also lets its slip to Bonnie that Maya is back in town.

Henry then goes to visit Maya and confront her about the train bombing, and she makes her intent of replacing Fisk clear to her uncle. He is not enthused by this plan and implores Maya to lay low until things blow over, but this only frustrates her just as she receives a text from Bonnie. She begins to shoot the chain swing on her old swing-set when flashbacks of her ancestors begin happening, settling on one from what appears to be the 1800s before cutting back to Maya and closing out the episode.

Review

Compared to the season premiere, episode two is an improvement on the overall pacing and focus.

Maya's mission to bomb Fisk's shipping center helps provide a narrative focus to the episode as she prepares for and then executes her plan with Biscuits help. It also provides a good juxtaposition to the concern Henry and Chula have with Maya's return, as they both understand the danger she could potentially be bringing with her.

Biscuits' comic relief also helps break up some of the tension, though not all attempts at humor manage to land.

By keeping the focus locked in on these two narrative points, the pacing feels much more even and not like the sprint the season premiere was. Enough time is spent on key interactions and characters to sell the impact of Maya's return without lingering too long, which then crescendos in the train bombing and immediate aftermath.

It also gave some members of the supporting cast a chance to shine as they try to navigate Tamaha as the proverbial storm begins to brew. Tantoo Cardinal, in particular, gets moments to shine as Maya's estranged grandmother who is now having to wrestle with her granddaughter's return after 20 years. She is able to convey a mix of concern, weariness, and longing that can make audiences believe this is a woman who wants nothing and everything to do with the granddaughter she pushed away.

Ending Explained

The episode's ending makes it clear that things are about to go sideways for Maya, and her family may find themselves caught in the crossfire.

Episode one and two of Echo both make a point of highlighting Maya's relationship with her cousin Bonnie, with the former even referring to them as sisters in their childhood. It is clear Maya cares deeply for Bonnie and doesn't want to see her get caught up in the life she has chosen for herself, but that may not be possible after Bonnie learned of Maya's return.

The bigger question, though, is what the flashbacks could mean for Maya.

The first two episodes made a point of highlighting two of Maya's ancestors, down to each episode's title, and how there may be more to Maya's bloodline than even she realizes. Episode two's opening lacrosse game was the first time it was hinted at with Lowak's flashback and the markings appearing on her hand. It is clear this will come into play for Maya at some point, specifically her link to the third ancestor shown in her own flashback.

Should you stream Echo season 1 episode 2?

Episode two is worthwhile continuation from episode one that manages to avoid a couple of the big problems the season premiere had. While some of the humor was hit and miss, the rest of the episode delivered a better look into Maya's goals and how it could impact the family she left behind as child.

With three episodes left, things are likely to only accelerate.

Echo is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.